FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,789 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.12% of FirstEnergy worth $32,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,994,000 after buying an additional 83,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,055. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

