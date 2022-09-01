Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.21.
Five Below Price Performance
FIVE traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.08. 46,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,389. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
