Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $154.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $127.88 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

