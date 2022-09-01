Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $154.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $127.88 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

