Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 10.4%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 8,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,445,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.
FLNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
