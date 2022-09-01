Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 10.4%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 8,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,445,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

FLNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 38.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 31.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 155,519 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

