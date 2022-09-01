Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.17

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $605.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

