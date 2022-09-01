FOAM Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (FOAM)

FOAM (FOAM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One FOAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a market cap of $6.64 million and $25.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
FOAM Coin Profile
FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FOAM
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
