Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 66200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$11.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

