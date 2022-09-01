FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 26,948 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

