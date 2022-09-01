FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,691 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in DT Midstream by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,575 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.2 %

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

DTM stock opened at $55.21 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

