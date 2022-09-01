FORA Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $3,484,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,715,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

CRM opened at $156.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.11, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

