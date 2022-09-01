FORA Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 165.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after buying an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,400,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after buying an additional 449,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after buying an additional 392,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after buying an additional 277,954 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $163.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.56. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.