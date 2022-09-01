FORA Capital LLC Invests $643,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,067 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BOX by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 34.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.04 and a beta of 1.14.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

