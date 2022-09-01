FORA Capital LLC Lowers Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.