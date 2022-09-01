FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,677,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 269,942 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $6,528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after acquiring an additional 238,692 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 904,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 204,335 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $858,494. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

