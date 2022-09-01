FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $554.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.47. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

