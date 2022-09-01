FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 40,677 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PG&E by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PG&E by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 83,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.50, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

