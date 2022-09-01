FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,950 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

