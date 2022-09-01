FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 727,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,280,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $136.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average of $132.29. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

