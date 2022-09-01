Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 115,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,841,797 shares.The stock last traded at $4.45 and had previously closed at $3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRGE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Forge Global Trading Down 8.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

