Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Up 2.4%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.97. 27,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 293,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

FMTX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $641.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

