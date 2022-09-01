Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Up 2.4%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.97. 27,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 293,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FMTX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Forma Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $641.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.