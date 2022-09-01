Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 856 shares.The stock last traded at $100.04 and had previously closed at $101.00.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

