Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $35,112,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,489,000 after purchasing an additional 411,189 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,229,000 after buying an additional 371,944 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

