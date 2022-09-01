Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Up 6.8% in August

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE FET traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $25.83. 243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $147.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.21. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

