Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 152,500 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $64,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,727 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 581,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,362,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

