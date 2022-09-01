Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,241 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 97,156 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,550,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $648,937,000 after purchasing an additional 301,187 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.