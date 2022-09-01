Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 7,970 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 945.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 117,896 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,788,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 18,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,318,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

