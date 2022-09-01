Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 606,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,544,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

