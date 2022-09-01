Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3,632.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 23,464 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock traded down $8.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.51. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $471.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3,360.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

