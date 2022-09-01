Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.53. 64,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,531. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $233.19. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.