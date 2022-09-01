Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 19,127 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 660,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $70,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.95. 232,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684,276. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

