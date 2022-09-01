Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 63,108 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,636,000 after purchasing an additional 342,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 13,900,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,209,000 after purchasing an additional 97,358 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VWO traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $40.69. 672,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,775,428. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.