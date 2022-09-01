Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 140 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $255.72. The stock had a trading volume of 42,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,884. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.40.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

