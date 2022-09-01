Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 14,276 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,339,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

