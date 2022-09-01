Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,743 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 391,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,910,889. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

