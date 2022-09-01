Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 9,690 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 103,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 142,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $87.87. The company had a trading volume of 102,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,931. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

