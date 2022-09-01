Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,899,000 after acquiring an additional 459,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,060.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 277,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

