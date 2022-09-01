Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.73

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 3136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMS. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 102.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 202.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at about $16,738,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.