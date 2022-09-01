FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FREY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,830,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 130,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 44,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

FREY traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 73,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.