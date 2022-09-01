FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Down to $14.24

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $13.50. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 23,076 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 13.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 286,695 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,100 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

