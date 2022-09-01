FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,579,357 shares in the company, valued at $80,077,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $262,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $240,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $352,800.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00.

FTC Solar Trading Up 1.7 %

FTC Solar stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 520,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.