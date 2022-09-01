FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,579,357 shares in the company, valued at $80,077,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $259,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $445,200.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $457,240.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $262,400.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $240,600.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $352,800.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00.
FTC Solar Trading Up 1.7 %
FTC Solar stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of FTC Solar
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 520,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
