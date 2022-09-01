Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) & ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Financial Contrast

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and ROHM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuchs Petrolub 8.36% 14.18% 10.68% ROHM 14.75% 8.06% 6.66%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fuchs Petrolub pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ROHM pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and ROHM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuchs Petrolub $3.40 billion 1.10 $299.32 million $0.51 13.16 ROHM $4.03 billion 1.97 $594.76 million $2.93 13.12

ROHM has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs Petrolub. ROHM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fuchs Petrolub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and ROHM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuchs Petrolub 0 2 1 0 2.33 ROHM 0 0 0 1 4.00

Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 533.38%. Given Fuchs Petrolub’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fuchs Petrolub is more favorable than ROHM.

Summary

ROHM beats Fuchs Petrolub on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuchs Petrolub

(Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, compressor oils, dry coatings, gear oils, hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants, including cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE was founded in 1931 and is based in Mannheim, Germany.

About ROHM

(Get Rating)

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers. It also offers discrete semiconductor products include MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; passive devices, such as resistors, and conductive polymer and tantalum capacitors; modules, including wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors. In addition, the company provides commercial products, such as chipsets; and foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Further, it offers light-emitting diodes; and power and optical modules. The company's products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and consumer electronics applications. ROHM Co., Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Geely Automobile Group Co., Ltd. to develop advanced technologies in the automotive field; and Delta Electronics, Inc. to develop and produce gallium nitride power devices. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.