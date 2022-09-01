Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
