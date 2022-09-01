Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 10%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) traded down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.04. 54,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 659,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Funko Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Funko

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Funko by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Funko by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Funko by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Funko by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 512,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

