FUNToken Trading 4% Lower This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $86.48 million and $3.53 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00086166 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.