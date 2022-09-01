Fusion Price Hits $0.21 (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Fusion has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and $485,255.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.81 or 1.00038451 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002469 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,525,631 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.