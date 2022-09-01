FYDcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $571,660.79 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $571,660.79 and $3,537.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00234134 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000456 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,142,894 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
