G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of GIII stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,819. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

