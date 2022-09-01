G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of GIII stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,819. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.