Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Short Interest Update

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 14,590,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Reed bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,260 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,977,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gannett by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 127,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,910,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 217,050 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gannett Stock Performance

GCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Gannett stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. 33,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $335.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.31. Gannett has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $748.66 million for the quarter.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Featured Stories

