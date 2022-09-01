GBS (NYSE:GBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GBS Stock Performance

Shares of GBS stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. GBS has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Get GBS alerts:

Institutional Trading of GBS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GBS during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GBS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.