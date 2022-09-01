Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $56.58

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.58, but opened at $50.35. Genesco shares last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 1,664 shares changing hands.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Genesco Stock Down 16.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth about $2,722,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

