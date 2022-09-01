Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $56.58

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.58, but opened at $50.35. Genesco shares last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 1,664 shares changing hands.
GCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Genesco Stock Down 16.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $647.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
